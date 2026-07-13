Judge OKs Pause On Reviewing CFPB Layoff Plan
By Sarah Jarvis ( July 13, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court has approved a joint bid from the Trump administration and a union that represents Consumer Financial Protection Bureau staffers to pause weighing a response to the administration's plan to lay off about half of the agency's remaining workforce, after the parties argued the president's nominee to head the agency should be given the chance to review the plan if he is confirmed....
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