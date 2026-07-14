1st Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Dartmouth Prof's Muslim Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( July 14, 2026, 1:46 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit upheld Dartmouth College's defeat of a former associate professor's lawsuit alleging he was denied tenure because he's Muslim and Arabic, ruling he hadn't provided evidence demonstrating the Ivy League school manipulated its policies to his disadvantage....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.