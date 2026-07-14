Durbin's Top Judiciary Oversight Atty Joins Holland & Knight

By Jack Rodgers ( July 14, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has hired the chief counsel for oversight at the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, who worked on that committee under Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin and who joins the firm's regulatory practice to fortify its bench with more than a decade of senior-level Capitol Hill experience....
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