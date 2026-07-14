Mich. Says DOJ Is Mischaracterizing Climate Antitrust Suit
By Melanie Dorsey ( July 14, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has asked a federal judge for permission to respond to the U.S. Department of Justice's statement of interest supporting dismissal of key portions of the state's antitrust lawsuit against some of the world's largest oil companies, arguing the federal government's filing mischaracterizes the case and conflicts with its own public statements on antitrust enforcement. ...
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