Mo. Pot Co. Monopoly Suit Belongs In State Court, Buyer Says

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 16, 2026, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Good Day Farm Retail Management has allegedly become an illegal monopoly in Missouri, capturing more than a quarter of the state's available dispensary licenses through an ownership and management scheme, according to a lawsuit by a consumer who seeks to push the case back into state court....
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