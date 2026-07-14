Genesis, Vault Plan $3.9B Deal To Create Australian Gold Giant

By Al Barbarino ( July 14, 2026, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Australian gold miners Genesis Minerals and Vault Minerals said Tuesday that they have agreed to merge in a deal that values Vault at about AU$5.6 billion ($3.9 billion), superseding an earlier merger agreement between Vault and Regis Resources. ...
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