DC Circ. Affirms Ratings For Alignment Medicare Plans

By Elaine Briseño ( July 15, 2026, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit sided with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services regarding its decision not to discard certain unfavorable surveys for Alignment Healthcare's Medicare Advantage plans, saying there is no indication of an administrative error....
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