SEC Case Alleging Misvalued Funds Trimmed By Ill. Judge
By Jessica Corso ( July 14, 2026, 2:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has trimmed claims in a long-running U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit accusing a fund adviser of misleading investors about the performance of some of the funds it oversaw, finding that the agency didn't provide evidence that the adviser intentionally made misstatements about the funds' compliance with accounting standards....
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