Insurer Ducks Models' Advertising Claims Against Strip Club
By Aaron Keller ( July 14, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has handed Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Co. a win in six professional models' attempts to access a strip club's $1 million policy pursuant to a settlement in an underlying false association and false advertising lawsuit, saying an exclusion for "exhibitions and related marketing" insulates the insurer....
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