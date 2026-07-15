Nitrous Buyers Seek Class Cert. Over Fla. Smoke Shop Sales
By Corey Rothauser ( July 15, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The sister of a Florida woman who died after allegedly becoming addicted to Galaxy Gas nitrous oxide has asked a federal judge to certify a class of Florida residents who bought the company's products from smoke shops, arguing the brand uniformly marketed and distributed the gas for recreational inhalation rather than legitimate culinary use....
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