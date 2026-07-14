'Bulletproof Hosting' Providers Indicted For Aiding Hacks

By Allison Grande ( July 14, 2026, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A trio of Russian nationals and the "bulletproof hosting" services they operated have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Ohio on charges that they helped facilitate cyberattacks against banks, hospitals and other critical infrastructure operators across nearly two dozen states and several countries, leading to more than $62 million in losses, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday....
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