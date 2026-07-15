Local Gov'ts Seek To Bar HHS Teen Health Program Changes

By Gianna Ferrarin ( July 15, 2026, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A group of local governments and health nonprofits urged a D.C. federal court Wednesday to block recent federal mandates requiring Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program grant recipients to incorporate abstinence education and other changes to their reproductive health programming, arguing the changes are arbitrary and capricious....
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