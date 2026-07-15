Russia Sanctions Bill Goes Too Far On Tariff Power, Dems Say

By Jack McLoone ( July 15, 2026, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A reworked version of a bipartisan bill aimed at sanctioning Russia over the war in Ukraine wrongly places too much tariff power in the hands of President Donald Trump, some leading congressional Democrats said....
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