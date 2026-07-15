Trade Court Orders Redo Of Chinese Chemical Duty Review

By Jack McLoone ( July 15, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce must take a second crack at its review of an antidumping duty order against Chinese imports of a pool cleaning chemical, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled, saying the department didn't properly back up certain product comparisons....
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