US Backs ICE Agent's Removal Bid In Minnesota Assault Case
By Brandon Lowrey ( July 15, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice defended a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent facing assault charges for brandishing a gun at another motorist, telling a Minnesota federal judge this week that he should be able to fight the case in federal court — where he can seek immunity — because he "performed the job he is paid to do."...
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