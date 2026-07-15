FIFA Head Violated IOC Neutrality Rules, Rights Group Says
By David Steele ( July 15, 2026, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A human rights organization has filed a complaint with the International Olympic Committee alleging FIFA President Gianni Infantino's numerous favors for U.S. President Donald Trump flouted IOC policies on political neutrality....
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