DOJ Asks DC Circ. To Stay USDA Grant Revival Order

By Jared Foretek ( July 15, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is asking the D.C. Circuit to pause a district judge's injunction ordering the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reinstate more than $100 million in land access program grants aimed at assisting "underserved" farmers, arguing that the case belongs in the Court of Federal Claims....
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