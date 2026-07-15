Troutman Adds Norton Rose Corporate Energy Pro In Houston
By Lynn LaRowe ( July 15, 2026, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Troutman Pepper Locke LLP announced Wednesday that it has added a former Norton Rose Fulbright attorney in Houston who brings decades of experience structuring and negotiating energy-sector deals....
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