Successor's Appointment Was Late, Retired Fla. Judge Says

By Emily Johnson ( July 15, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A recently retired Florida state judge told the Florida Supreme Court that his challenge of Gov. Ron DeSantis' failure to appoint someone to succeed him is moot since the governor had filled the vacancy, but argued that the appointment had an illegal delay of 25 days....
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