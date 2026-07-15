Fed. Circ. Won't Move Zoho Patent Suit From EDTX To WDTX

By Elliot Weld ( July 15, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday denied a request from Indian technology company Zoho to send a patent infringement case related to private information exchange from the Eastern District of Texas to the Western District of Texas, rejecting its arguments that its U.S. subsidiary was based out west....
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