Judge Finds No Harm In Restarting Immigration Processing

By Britain Eakin ( July 15, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge on Wednesday refused to pause his June 5 ruling that vacated the government's indefinite hold on immigration processing for individuals subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban, finding the government would not be harmed....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.