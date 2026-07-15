Hunter Says Recall Undercuts Umarex Bid To Exit Gun Suit
By Zach Dupont ( July 15, 2026, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A man who claimed a safety defect in a pistol led to him being shot in the leg while the safety was on asked a Colorado federal judge Tuesday to deny Umarex USA Inc.'s bid to dismiss his complaint because admissions made by its codefendant in its answer to the complaint implicate potential liability....
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