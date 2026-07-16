'Bind Our Agency': Vought Urges House To Curb CFPB Powers

By Jon Hill ( July 15, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's acting Director Russell Vought told a U.S. House of Representatives panel Wednesday that the agency shouldn't "exist in its current form," urging lawmakers to further rein in its funding and authority as he prepares to exit as interim chief....
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