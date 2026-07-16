McDermott Atty Denies Pressuring Friend To Alter Testimony

By Rose Krebs ( July 16, 2026, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A McDermott Will & Schulte LLP attorney has told a Delaware vice chancellor that he is in "complete shock" and "hurt" by a longtime friend's contention that he pressured him to change his testimony in a Chancery Court case, saying the accusation "is false and without any merit."...
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