Freshfields-Led ABB Weighs £4B Offer For UK's Rotork
By Dawood Fakhir ( July 16, 2026, 5:01 PM BST) -- ABB said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire British flow technology company Rotork in a cash take-private deal valuing it at approximately £4.1 billion ($5.5 billion) to expand its industrial automation portfolio....
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