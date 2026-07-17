InterDigital Drops Amazon UPC Case For Arbitration
By Hanna Vioque ( July 17, 2026, 8:21 PM BST) -- InterDigital has formally dropped its bid to block Amazon from infringing its video streaming intellectual property at Europe's patent court after the two companies agreed to resolve their dispute through arbitration. ...
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