Pa. Appeals Panel Reinstates Union's FMLA Arbitration Win
By Patrick Hoff ( July 16, 2026, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals panel on Thursday said a lower court was wrong to scrap an arbitrator's conclusion that a school district violated a collective bargaining agreement by forcing a teacher recovering from surgery to use leave guaranteed by federal law to cover her absence....
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