DHS Allows Broader Test For Public Charge Findings
By Britain Eakin ( July 16, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday finalized a regulation that will give immigration officers more discretion to scrutinize immigration applications to determine if someone is inadmissible for being likely to rely on government benefits....
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