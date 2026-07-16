Pharma Co. Beats Investor Suit Over Prostate Drug Trial

By Sydney Price ( July 16, 2026, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge ruled Wednesday that investors of prostate cancer treatment developer Essa Pharma Inc. have not shown they were misled by the company on the efficacy of its lead drug candidate, which was not as effective as an existing treatment for certain cancer patients in a terminated clinical trial....
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