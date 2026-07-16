7th Circ. Shuts Down Fired Firefighter's Free Speech Suit

By Grace Elletson ( July 16, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit declined Thursday to revive a fired Chicago firefighter's suit claiming his free speech rights were violated when he was terminated over racially offensive Facebook posts, agreeing with the city that the racist nature of the posts undermined trust in public safety services....
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