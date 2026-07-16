Senate Democrats Revive Bill To End Federal Marijuana Ban
By Sam Reisman ( July 16, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats on Thursday once again reintroduced a cannabis legalization bill that would remove the drug entirely from the ambit of the Controlled Substances Act and impose a tax-and-regulate scheme akin to what is currently in place for alcohol and tobacco....
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