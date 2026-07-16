Tillis Might Back Blanche, As AG Pick Met Epstein Survivors

By Courtney Bublé ( July 16, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche on Thursday afternoon met with a group of survivors of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after retiring Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said his condition for supporting Blanche's appointment to the permanent position was for the nominee to speak to them face-to-face....
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