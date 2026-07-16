High Court Ruling Shields WaPo In $2.78B Trump Media Suit

By Kelcey Caulder ( July 16, 2026, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge cited a 1964 U.S. Supreme Court case in an explanation of his decision Thursday to end President Donald Trump's $2.78 billion defamation suit against The Washington Post, writing that if he was "deciding this case on a clean slate, the result might be different."...
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