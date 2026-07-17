Online Sellers Owe $14.6M Over Trump-Branded Counterfeits
By Ivan Moreno ( July 17, 2026, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has ordered 73 online sellers accused of selling counterfeit Trump-branded merchandise to pay a combined $14.6 million, largely adopting a magistrate judge's recommendation to enter default judgments and permanently bar the sellers from unauthorized use of the "Make America Great Again" and "Trump" trademarks....
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