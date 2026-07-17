UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Megan Norcott ( July 17, 2026, 1:10 PM EDT) -- The past week in London has seen Snapchat and Dolby press on with a fresh infringement claim in their ongoing patent battle, The Telegraph face an intellectual property claim by a photo archive, a group of international human rights barristers and chambers sued, and oil business Equinor embroiled in a contract dispute with BP after recently acquiring full ownership in their offshore project....
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