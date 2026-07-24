UK Insurers Rattled By Sanctions Risk Of Iran Hormuz Tolls

By Martin Croucher ( July 24, 2026, 7:03 PM BST) -- Insurers covering vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz could be at risk of breaching international sanctions against Iran if they reimburse shipowners that might be forced to pay transit tolls to Tehran under any settlement reached after the war, legal experts warned....
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