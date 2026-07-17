Firms That Struck EO Deals Subpoenaed Over ABA Suit

By Ryan Boysen, Alison Knezevich, Daniel Mortiz-Rabson and Aebra Coe ( July 17, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The BigLaw firms that cut deals with the Trump administration last year to skirt punitive executive orders are now grappling with subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice....
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