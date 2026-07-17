Employment Authority: The Nuanced Tip Credit Debate
Law360 ( July 17, 2026, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how advocates for and against eliminating the tip credit believe their arguments are gaining momentum, how a recent Tenth Circuit decision sharpens the frameworks governing hostile work environment claims and developments to watch as unions target the burgeoning legal cannabis industry....
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