Fla. Justices Uphold ISIS-Radicalized Teen's Sentences
By Parker Quinlan ( July 17, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court has ruled that a double life without parole sentence handed down to a juvenile convicted of murder who was radicalized by ISIS propaganda on the internet does not violate state law and U.S. Supreme Court precedent forbidding mandatory life sentences for young people....
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