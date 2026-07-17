Ex-Hospital Exec Can't Cite Tainted Jury To Ditch Fraud Case
By Lauraann Wood ( July 17, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A former Chicago hospital executive who is fighting extradition to face federal prosecutors' $239 million COVID-19 testing fraud charges cannot seek the same grand jury misconduct-based dismissal his former co-defendants received until he submits himself to the Northern District of Illinois' jurisdiction, a federal judge has ruled....
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