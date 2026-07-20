Oilfield Services Co. Says OT Suit Must Be Arbitrated

By Benjamin Morse ( July 20, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- An oilfield services company urged a Colorado federal judge to compel arbitration of a proposed class and collective action alleging unpaid overtime, arguing the former worker behind the suit agreed to arbitrate wage claims individually before providing services for the company....
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