6th Circ. Won't Rehear Mark Cuban-Backed FINRA Challenge
By Phillip Bantz ( July 17, 2026, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel has declined to grant a full rehearing of a constitutional challenge of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's in-house disciplinary proceedings brought by the owner of a financial consulting company that had support from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban....
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