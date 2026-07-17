Mass. Court Tosses Evidence After Bodycams Show Coercion

By Julie Manganis ( July 17, 2026, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court on Friday said a gun and drugs found in a car after police repeatedly searched and pressured the driver for the key must be thrown out as evidence in a case that one of the justices, in a concurrence, says highlights the value of police-worn body cameras....
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