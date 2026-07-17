Calif. Air District Can Be Sued Under Clean Air Act, Judge Says
By Elaine Briseño ( July 17, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Friday that the Clean Air Act allows a coalition of environmental groups to sue an agency that controls air pollution in the San Joaquin Valley even though it is a government regulator....
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