Conn. Justices Bar Town From Killing Errant Forest Tax Break

By Sanjay Talwani ( July 17, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut municipal assessor did not have the authority to terminate a property tax break for forest use that was erroneously granted, the state Supreme Court said Friday, suggesting that state lawmakers could clarify the law on the matter....
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