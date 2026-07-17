Longshoreman Union Asks Fla. Court to Toss Harassment Suit

By Katherine Smith ( July 17, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- An International Longshoremen's Association local has asked a Florida federal court to toss a worker's lawsuit alleging that the union failed to investigate her sexual harassment allegations and blacklisted her from jobs, arguing that she failed to adequately support her claims....
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