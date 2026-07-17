Desktop Metal Exec Tipped Pals On Merger, SEC Says
By Sydney Price ( July 17, 2026, 10:58 PM EDT) -- An ex-officer at 3D printing technology company Desktop Metal and two of his friends have settled claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accusing them of using nonpublic information to direct and make trades ahead of a 2021 acquisition announcement....
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