Ashurst Perkins Gets Trial Date Pushed In Malpractice Case
By Rachel Riley ( July 17, 2026, 11:36 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge granted Ashurst Perkins Coie's bid to postpone the trial date in a lawsuit accusing the firm's predecessor of making significant mistakes while representing a Middle Eastern screw and nail manufacturer in regulatory proceedings before the U.S. Department of Commerce, calling the case "complex" on Friday....
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