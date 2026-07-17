4th Circ. Bars Salvadoran Woman's Bid To Cancel Removal

By Tom Lotshaw ( July 17, 2026, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A split panel of the Fourth Circuit ruled Friday an El Salvador woman granted temporary removal relief did not have an immigration "status" and was therefore ineligible to seek to stop her deportation, breaking with precedent in the Fifth and Ninth circuits....
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