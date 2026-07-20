Trump Admin Wants Susman Godfrey DQ In ABA's EO Suit

By Adrian Cruz ( July 20, 2026, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Over a year into a suit by the American Bar Association challenging 2025 executive orders targeting law firms, the Trump administration is looking to have Susman Godfrey LLP disqualified as plaintiffs' counsel, alleging the firm can't act as counsel in a case where it's also a key witness....
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